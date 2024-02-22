WATCH: Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: D9 Girls’ Class A- 1/4 Final- Clarion Area at North Clarion

Join Mike Kalinowski and Lexis Twentier for live action as the Lady Bobcats of Clarion take on the She-Wolves of North Clarion in beautiful Frills Corners. Pregame at 6:45pm with tip-off at 7:00pm.

