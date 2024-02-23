7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, February 23, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind around 11 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Showers. Low around 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
