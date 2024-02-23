Albert P. Best, II, 60, of Parker, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He was born on June 9, 1963 in Butler; son of the late Dale Best, Sr. and Francine “Franny” Ryan Best.

Albert worked as a truck driver for McClymond’s Supply and Transit in Portersville for 30 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and could cook anything on the grill.

Albert kept to himself, but was a family man who loved spending every minute with them.

He also loved his dog, Trigger.

He is survived by his son, Jimmy Best of Parker; his daughter, Autumn Adams and her husband, Chris, of Parker; and a bonus son, Jeremy Best of Clarion; his grandchildren, Maliya Adams of Parker and Hunter Best of Clarion; and the mother of his children, Linda Best of Harrisville.

Albert is also survived by his brother, Dale Best and his wife, Deb, of Rimersburg; along with many nieces and nephews that were very special to him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special brother, George Best. The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the

arrangements.

Per Albert’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.