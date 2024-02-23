 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken & Bacon Roll-Ups

Friday, February 23, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A delicious way to use leftover chicken or turkey!

Ingredients

1 can (9-3/4 ounces) chunk white chicken, drained
1 carton (8 ounces) of spreadable garden vegetable cream cheese

1 cup salsa, divided
4 pieces ready-to-serve fully cooked bacon, crumbled
6 flour tortillas (8 inches), room temperature

Directions

1. Mix chicken, cream cheese, 1/2 cup salsa and bacon; spread over tortillas. Roll up tightly; wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Just before serving, unwrap and cut tortillas into 1-in. slices. Serve with remaining salsa.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


