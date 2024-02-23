Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken & Bacon Roll-Ups

A delicious way to use leftover chicken or turkey!

Ingredients

1 can (9-3/4 ounces) chunk white chicken, drained

1 carton (8 ounces) of spreadable garden vegetable cream cheese



1 cup salsa, divided4 pieces ready-to-serve fully cooked bacon, crumbled6 flour tortillas (8 inches), room temperature

Directions

1. Mix chicken, cream cheese, 1/2 cup salsa and bacon; spread over tortillas. Roll up tightly; wrap. Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Just before serving, unwrap and cut tortillas into 1-in. slices. Serve with remaining salsa.

