Fundraiser Organized for Victims of Fire That Destroyed Sigel Area Residence

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized for the victims of a fire that destroyed a residence in the Sigel area.

The GoFundMe fundraiser is for a family of two whose home was destroyed in a fire that occurred on Monday, February 19, around 10:52 a.m., located on O’Donnell Road in Sigel, Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

According to fundraiser organizer Jody Madison, Ann and Tony Hodak lost everything in the house fire.

“They have nothing and are starting over completely,” Madison said. “Let’s pull together and help them out.”

As of Friday morning, $3,180.00 of a $5,000.00 goal had been raised.

To donate, visit the link here.

Sources say the fire–believed to be caused by a malfunctioning portable heater–was accidental.

The home was fully engulfed when the fire departments arrived. It has been deemed a total loss.

A car parked in the driveway was also destroyed in the blaze.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“The members of Station 19 are extremely thankful for the response of mutual aid departments and members who came out and assisted us,” Sigel Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, the following companies assisted Sigel VFD:

Pine Creek Township Fire Company;

Brookville Volunteer Fire Company;

Corsica Fire Company;

Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department;

Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company;

Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association;

West Sandy Fire Company;

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company; and

Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department.

The scene was cleared around 4:00 p.m.

