Kenneth Wayne McCool

Friday, February 23, 2024 @ 02:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Kenneth Wayne McCool, 65, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Ken was born on August 26, 1958, to Kenneth Eugene and Margaret Jane (Seeley) McCool.

Ken graduated from the Brookville Area High School with the Class of 1976.

He then went onto graduate from Clarion University with the class of 1982.

He worked in various group homes until he started working for Children and Youth Services for twenty-five years until his retirement in 2014.

Ken was a member of the local archeological club.

Ken loved the outdoors.

He also enjoyed antique shops, gun shows, and flea markets.

In addition to his mother, Ken is survived by two sisters; Betsy Jane McCool, and Linda Kay McCool; and his beloved cat; Marty.

In addition to his father, Ken was preceded in passing by his grandparents; John and AnnaBelle (Reed) McCool; LeRoy and Eva (Songer) Seeley.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 10am – 12pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation and will begin at 12pm.

Final interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.


