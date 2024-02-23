 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Local Woman Accused of Resisting Arrest During Enforcement of Mental Health Warrant

Friday, February 23, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for reportedly resisting arrest while a 302 warrant was being executed on her in Marienville.

Court records indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Ainslee K. Atkins, of Marienville, on Tuesday, February 20, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a 302 warrant for Ainslee Atkins from the Warren General Hospital around 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14.

While searching for Atkins, it was reported she was at a residence located in the 100 block of Walnut Street in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, the complaint indicates.

Upon the arrival of police at the residence, entry was granted by the owner, and Atkins was located lying on the couch in the living room under a white blanket. The blanket was removed from Atkins, and she was positively identified while lying on her left side, the complaint states.

Atkins was informed to stand up, but refused, the complaint notes.

Corporal Schmader and Trooper Ostrowski then rolled Atkins onto her stomach and placed a handcuff on her left wrist. Atkins refused to place her right hand behind her back and continued to resist by keeping her right hand under her stomach. Atkins’ right wrist was removed from underneath her body, and she was handcuffed. She then refused to stand up and police needed to use “force” to stand her on her feet, according to the complaint.

Atkins then continued to yell and refuse to exit the residence. Substantial force was needed by police to remove Atkins from the residence, the complaint states.

Atkins continued to yell and resist once outside the residence and again force was required to place her in the rear seat of the patrol vehicle, the complaint indicates.

Atkins was charged with the following:

  • Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2
  • Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.