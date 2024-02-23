Local Woman Faces Resisting Arrest Charges Following Enforcement of Warrant

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for reportedly resisting arrest during the enforcement of a warrant in Marienville.

Court records indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Ainslee K. Atkins, of Marienville, on Tuesday, February 20, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a warrant for Ainslee Atkins around 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14.

While searching for Atkins, it was reported she was at a residence located in the 100 block of Walnut Street in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, the complaint indicates.

Upon the arrival of police at the residence, entry was granted by the owner, and Atkins was located lying on the couch in the living room under a blanket. The blanket was removed from Atkins, and she was positively identified while lying on her left side, the complaint states.

Atkins was informed to stand up, but she refused, the complaint notes.

Corporal Schmader and Trooper Ostrowski then rolled Atkins onto her stomach and placed a handcuff on her left wrist. Atkins refused to place her right hand behind her back and continued to resist by keeping her right hand under her stomach. Atkins’ right wrist was removed from underneath her body, and she was handcuffed. She then refused to stand up and police needed to use “force” to stand her on her feet, according to the complaint.

Atkins then continued to yell and refuse to exit the residence. Substantial force was needed by police to remove Atkins from the residence, the complaint states.

Atkins continued to yell and resist once outside the residence and again force was required to place her in the rear seat of the patrol vehicle, the complaint indicates.

Atkins was charged with the following:

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

