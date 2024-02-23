Police: Man Steals Clarion Hospital Ambulance With Employee in Back

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say a 33-year-old man is behind bars after he reportedly stole a Clarion Hospital ambulance in an attempt to leave the emergency room.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Levi Jones III, of Pittsburgh, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, February 20.

According to a criminal complaint released on Thursday, February 22, PSP Clarion were dispatched around 7:44 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20. to 143 Doctors Lane in Monroe Township, Clarion County, which is the Clarion Hospital EMS shed located directly behind the hospital’s emergency room.

A known employee from the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room called PSP Clarion and advised that a patient at the hospital—later identified as Levi Jones III—left the ER, climbed into a red 2010 Ford F450 ambulance, and began to drive off, according to the complaint.

A Clarion Hospital EMS employee was in the back of the ambulance, taking inventory with the engine running. After Jones began to drive away, the EMS employee realized what was happening and yelled at Jones to stop, which he did, the complaint indicates.

Jones drove the ambulance approximately 20 feet before stopping, the complaint notes.

Upon the arrival of PSP Clarion, EMS and hospital staff positively identified Levi Jones, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Jones advised the hospital and EMS staff he got in the driver’s seat and began driving in an attempt to leave the hospital. He reportedly admitted to attempting to steal the ambulance by apologizing to the EMS staff for his actions in front of PSP.

He was arraigned at 10:57 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, on the following charges in front of Judge Heeter:

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

