Long Shot Ammo & Arms to Host Feather + Felt Hat Bar Workshop on March 8
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Join Long Shot Ammo & Arms for a Feather + Felt Hat Bar Workshop on Friday, March 8.
The workshop–which runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.–promises an evening of fun and fashion, where participants can create a unique hat that reflects their personality and style. Under the guidance of Taylee, the owner of Feather and Felt, attendees will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of hat designs and colors.
It includes base add-ons such as leather, scarves, chains, ribbons, feathers, and dried flowers. For those looking to add a little extra flair to their creations, optional add-ons like pins, brooches, stones, charms, and more will be available for purchase on the day of the event.
In addition to the hat-making activity, the event will also feature Link + Bonded Jewelry and Solnosky Basement Vineyard. This is a perfect opportunity to mingle, network, and celebrate National Women’s Day while creating something beautiful.
For those interested in preserving and carrying their creations in style, optional hat bag totes and hat travel cases will also be available for purchase.
Grab some friends and secure your spot through the ticket link for an evening of creativity, style, and celebration at the Feather and Felt hat bar workshop.
Tickets are $90 and can be purchased at the ticket link above.
Questions? Give the knowledgeable staff at Long Shot Ammo & Arms a call at 814-365-7028.
Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.
