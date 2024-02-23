SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Has New Silverado Pickups, Equinox SUVs, and More on Their Lot in New Bethlehem

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Redbank Chevrolet today and pick out your new vehicle. There are Silverado pickups, Equinox SUVs, Blazers, Suburbans, Trax SUV, and more waiting for you on their lot in New Bethlehem!

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500 HD

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $76,120

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

JUST HIT THE LOT…

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER





REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $33,300

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LIMITED

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE:$50,445

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500 HD

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $69,065

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $55,715

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $54,495

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET BLAZER

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,560

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – LAKESHORE BLUE METALLIC

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $52,195

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $31,565

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Click here to view all of the Silverado 1500 pickups at Redbank Chevrolet!



NEW 2024 CHEVROLET TRAX

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $25,300

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $76,155

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin for more information.

🧼Winter Special🧼

Car Wash and Interior Detail starting at $110

Call 814-275-2410

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.