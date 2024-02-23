SPONSORED: Simply Skin Medical Spa Introduces New Laser Tattoo Removal Treatment
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Are you living with a tattoo that no longer resonates with you? Perhaps it’s a reminder of a past relationship, a spontaneous decision, or maybe it’s a design you’re no longer in love with.
At Simply Skin Medical Spa and Laser Center, they offer a safe and effective solution for your tattoo regrets. Their state-of-the-art Spectra Nanosecond Laser is at your service.
The Spectra Laser Tattoo Removal system works by directing laser energy toward the tattoo ink, fragmenting it into tiny particles that your body can naturally absorb and eliminate. Given that tattoo ink is deeply embedded in the skin, multiple sessions are typically needed for complete removal. However, they have found that many tattoos can be significantly faded or even fully removed in as few as three sessions, depending on their size and color.
Consultations are complimentary, and the cost of removal will be based on the size of your tattoo. Don’t let tattoo regret hold you back any longer. Reach out to Simply Skin today.
Simply Skin Medical Spa now has two convenient locations:
Simply Skin Medical Spa – 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Simply Skin Medical Spa – 1263 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.
For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.