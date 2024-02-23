WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: Ridgway at Clarion-Limestone (D9 Class 2A Boys Playoffs)

Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: Join Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis for live action as the Elkers of Ridgway take on the Lions of Clarion-Limestone in Strattanville, PA. Pregame at 6:45pm with tip-off at 7:00pm.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.