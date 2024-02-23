Top District 9 Class 2A Wrestlers Square Off With Championships on Their minds This Weekend



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The 2024 District 9 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament takes place Friday and Saturday at Tippin Gymnasium on the campus of PennWest University, Clarion.

(Pictured above, Brockway’s Weston Pisarcik stands atop the podium. He’s hoping to do so again as the No. 1 seed at 127 pounds)

Session I begins at 4 p.m. Friday with a preliminary round. This is followed by the quarterfinals, as well as the first and second consolation rounds. Three mats will be in use.

Session II gets underway at 10 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals. The consolation semifinals follow. Three mats will again be used.



District 9 wrestling coverage on D9Sports.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

Session III commences at 3 p.m. Saturday with the fifth-place matches occurring on three mats. At 4:30 this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies take place. The Parade of Champions begins at 5 p.m., after which the championship finals and consolation finals will be wrestled simultaneously.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to next week’s North West Regional tournament at Sharon High School (March 2-3).

What follows is a preview looking at those wrestlers who have garnered the top five seeds in each weight class. It is not intended as any type of prediction.

(Note: Rankings are based on PA Power Wrestling’s Feb. 15 state and North West regional postings [Districts 9 and 10].)

107 Pounds:

(12-person bracket)

Seed: 1st so. Michael Copello (23-4) – Ridgway

2nd fr. Aiden Thompson (23-8) – Cranberry

3rd jr. Austin Gilliland (21-12) – Curwensville

4th so. Gage Park (13-4) (13-4) – Brockway

5th jr. Xavier Lutz (16-16) – Clearfield

Notes: This weight class features two former regional qualifiers, Copello finished fourth at districts as a 107-pounder last year and Xavier Lutz, who advanced in 2022 at 106 pounds after a third at districts (he did not wrestle in the postseason a year ago). Copello is ranked 24th in the state (fourth regionally) and has won titles at a pair of tournaments this season – the Hickory Invitational Tournament and the Juniata Valley Invitational. He was a runner-up at the Tool City Tournament (Meadville) and Patrick J. Morales Memorial Tournament (Falconer, N.Y.). Thompson, who will be making his postseason debut at the varsity-level, won a title at the District 9 Wrestling League (D9WL) Championships and the Howland Invitational (Howland, Ohio). He is ranked fifth in the North West Region. Gilliland finished fifth at last season’s district tournament competing at this weight, one placement shy of advancing. Park fell to Gilland a year ago in the district placement bout.

114 Pounds:

(9-person bracket)

Seed: 1st so. Dalton Wenner (31-4) – Cranberry

2nd fr. Nathan Steger (21-8) – Ridgway

3rd fr. Ian Fitzsimmons (30-6) – Port Allegany

4th so. Dakota Shugarts (19-13) – Clearfield

5th so. Jack Neil (11-16) – St. Marys

Notes: Wenner, ranked third in the state (first regionally), capped his first varsity season by finishing seventh at 107 pounds in Hershey. He won districts and regionals enroute to states. This year he was first in his weight class at the D9WL Championships and Fred Bell Tournament (Grove City), with third places at King of the Mountain (KOM) (Mill Hall) and Mid-Winter Mayhem (Indiana, Pa.). Steger, making his high school postseason debut, is ranked 22nd statewide and fifth in the North West Region. He’s been a runner-up at a quartet of tournaments – Hickory Invitational, Tool City, Patrick J. Morales, and Juniata Valley Invitational. This is the first varsity-level postseason for Fitzsimmons, Shugarts, and Neil. Fitzsimmons was firs at the Allegheny Mountain League (AML) Championships, while Neil was third at the D9WL tournament.

121 Pounds:

(12-person bracket)

Seed: 1st so. Cash Diehl (25-9) – Clearfield

2nd sr. Jared Popson (24-9) – Brookville

3rd so. Jayce Walter (23-14) – St. Marys

4th jr. Ian O’Shea (25-10) – Port Allegany

5th jr. Andrew Coriaty (22-11) – Oswayo Valley

Notes: The top four seeds all bring state rankings into the weekend – Diehl 16th (fourth regionally), Popson 18th (fifth regionally), Walter 20th (sixth regionally), and O’Shea 21st (seventh regionally). Diehl qualified for regionals at 107 pounds as a freshman after taking third at this event. He was second at this season’s Thomas Automotive Tournament (Bedford) and third at the Laural Highlands (LH) Championships. Popson was a regional qualifier at 113 pounds in 2022 after placing third at the district tournament. He did not wrestle in the postseason last year. Walter finished fourth at districts in 2023, qualifying for regionals as a 121-pounder. He took third at the D9WL Tournament. O’Shea, a recently crowned AML champion, is seeking to advance to regionals in this, his third postseason. Coriaty, the only one of the top-five seeds not carrying a state ranking, is the sole PIAA tournament qualifier of the lot, earning a trip to Hershey at 107 pounds last season after fourth places at districts and regionals. Ranked eighth in the North West Region, Coriaty is looking to advance to his third regional tournament. He was second at the AML Championships.

127 Pounds:

(11-person bracket)

Seed: 1st sr. Weston Pisarchick (29-4) – Brockway

2nd jr. Elijah Brosius (31-8) – Cranberry

3rd jr. Aiden Beimel (37-5) – St. Marys

4th so. Bryndin Chamberlain (20-15) – Clearfield

5th fr. Isaac Postlewait (21-13) – Port Allegany

Notes: Pisarchick will be attempting to win his fourth consecutive District 9 title this weekend, having won at 106 pounds in 2021, 113 pounds in 2022, and 114 pounds in 2023. He’s qualified for states twice, placing third a year ago after winning regionals. Pisarchick was regional runner-up the year before that. Ranked sixth in the state and second regionally, Pisarchick won his weight class at the Darren Klingerman Invitational (DKI) (Bloomsburg) and D9WL Championships this season. Brosius, ranked 12th in the state (third in the North West Regional), is also a two-time state qualifier, placing eighth on each of his trips to Hershey – at 121 pounds last year and as a 106-pounder in 2022. He won districts as a freshman and was second as a sophomore, taking third at regionals both seasons. This season he was first at the D9WL tournament and Howland Invitational, as well as a runner-up at Fred Bell. Beimel is another two-time state qualifier, though he has yet to place. He won districts and regionals as a 106 pound freshman and was second at districts and third at regionals as a 114-pounder last year. Beimel won titles at the Hickory Invitational and Panther Holiday Classic (Mount Aloysius College) and was a runner-up at the D9WL Championships. Beimel is ranked 14th in the state and fourth in the North West Region. Chamberlain was also a regional qualifier last year after taking third in the 114-pound class at districts. Ranked sixth regionally, he was a runner-up at the Thomas Automotive Tournament. Postlewait, making his postseason debut as a high schooler, was a runner-up at the recent AML Championships.

133 Pounds:

(12-person bracket)

Seed: 1st jr. Logan Powell (29-4) – Central Clarion

2nd so. Colton Ryan (29-11) – Clearfield

3rd jr. Colton Ross (24-10) – Brockway

4th so. Alex McLaughlin (15-11) – Cranberry

5th jr. Colton Furgeson (13-18) – Port Allegany

Notes: Powell is a two-time regional qualifier, having finished second at districts as a 106-pounder in 2022 and 114-pounder in 2023. He was first in his weight at the Mercer VFW Tournament, second at the Patrick J. Morales Tournament, and third at the Ultimate Warrior (West Branch) this season. Powell is ranked 23rd in Pennsylvania and sixth regionally. Ryan is ranked 20th in Pennsylvania and fifth in the North West Region. He advanced to regionals last season at 127 pounds after placing fourth at districts. Ryan was first at the Thomas Automotive Tournament. Ross was a regional qualifier as a freshman, taking third as a 120-pounder at districts. He didn’t advance past districts a year ago. Ranked eighth regionally, Ryan was a runner-up at the D9WL Championships and third at the DKI. McLaughlin wrestled at districts last year but did not advance. This will be Furgeson’s first varsity appearance at districts. McLaughlin was a runner-up at the Howland Invitational, with Furgeson getting the same result at the AML Championships.

139 Pounds:

(13-person bracket)

Seed: 1st jr. Parker Pisarchick (30-5) – Brockway

2nd jr. Dane Wenner (28-9) – Cranberry

3rd fr. Rocco Allegretto (25-12) – Johnsonburg

4th so. Colton Bumbarger (20-14) – Clearfield

5th jr. Kelvin Burgess (20-13) – Port Allegany

Notes: Pisarchick and Wenner are state-ranked, the former eighth (first regionally) and the latter 16th (third regionally). Two years ago, Pisarchick advanced to states as a 132-pounder, having taken first at regionals and second at districts. Last season he won districts, but did not get out of regionals. He won his weight class at the D9WL tournament and was second at the DKI. A year ago, Wenner was third at districts and regionals at 139 pounds, advancing to his first state tournament. The year prior he qualified for regionals after a third at districts. This season he won his weight class at the Howland Invitational, was second at the D9WL championship, and third at Fred Bell. Bumbarger qualified for regionals in 2023 at 133 pounds, having placed third at districts. Allegretto and Burgess are first-timers at high school districts. Burgess was second at the AML tournament.

145 Pounds:

(13-person bracket)

Seed: 1st jr. Cole Householder (36-3) – Brookville

2nd jr. Jaden Wehler (34-5) – St. Marys

3rd jr. Ty Aveni (29-16) – Clearfield

4th jr. Alden Furgeson (24-14) – Port Allegany

5th jr. Danny DeLong (15-9) – Cranberry

Notes: Householder, who earned his 100th win this season, is a two-time state qualifier, placing seventh at 120 pounds as a freshman. He was first at districts and regionals that season. Last year he wrestled at 127 pounds, winning his second district title and finishing third at regionals enroute to Hershey. First in his weight class at the D9WL Championships and third at the KOM, Householder is ranked fifth in the state (first in the North West Region). Wehler qualified for states a year ago as a 145-pounder, having won districts and earning fourth at regionals. Ranked 14th statewide (third regionally), Wehler won a title at the Hickory Invitational and was second at the D9WL Championships. Aveni is ranked 25th in the state (fourth regionally). A two-time regional qualifier, he was fourth at districts as a freshman (132 pounds) and second as a sophomore (145 pounds). Furgeson is making his second district start and will be looking for his first placing. DeLong qualified for regionals his freshman season at 145 pounds, finishing fourth at districts. A year ago, he did not advance past the first round of the postseason. DeLong was third at the Howland Invitational.

152 Pounds:

(11-person bracket)

Seed: 1st jr. Brady Collins (36-2) – Clearfield

2nd sr. Devyn Fleeger (30-8) – Cranberry

3rd so. Avery Bittler (18-12) – Johnsonburg

4th sr. Tristan Dilley (24-12) – St. Marys

5th sr. Burke Fleming (22-14) – Brookville

Notes: Collins is a two-time state qualifier, placing fourth in Hershy at 139 pounds last season after winning districts and regionals. The year before, he won districts as a 126-pounder and took third at regionals. This season Collins was a first-place finisher at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat (Williamsport) and Thomas Automotive Tournaments, with runner-up placings at the LH Championships and Mid- Winter Mayhem. He is ranked third in the state (first in the region). Fleeger, 15th in Pennsylvania (fourth in the North West Region), is a two-time regional qualifier, placing second at districts as a 145-pound sophomore and fourth his junior season at the same weight. He won his weight class at the D9WL Championships and Howland Invitational. Bittler qualified for regionals at 145 pounds a year ago after a fourth at districts. Second at the Hickory Invitational, he is ranked seventh in the North West Region. Dilley was third at districts as a 138-pounder his freshman year, but didn’t place last season. He was third at the D9WL tournament. Fleming, who’s made two district starts but never placed, was fourth at the D9WL Championships.

160 Pounds:

(13-person bracket)

Seed: 1st sr. Reece Bechakas (33-3) – Kane

2nd so. Jake Henry (24-10) – Central Clarion

3rd jr. Mason Gordon (24-11) – Port Allegany

4th sr. Will Domico (20-12) – Clearfield

5th jr. Benji Truchan (20-12) – Ridgway

Notes: Bechakas is the only state and regionally ranked wrestler at this weight, ninth and third, respectively. A two-time state qualifier, he advanced to Hershey after a third at regionals as a sophomore (152 pounds) and fourth as a junior (145 pounds). He did not place at districts in 2021, but won the tournament in 2022 and 2023. Bechakas was first in his weight class this at the Patrick J. Morales and Fred Bell Tournaments, was second at the AML Championships, and third at the Hickory Invitational. He’ll be looking to secure his 100th win this postseason. This is a breakout season for Henry – he’s collected 20-plus wins for the second consecutive year and won titles D9WL and Mercer VFW tournaments (he was fourth at the Patrick J. Morales). Henry wrestled as a 145-pounder last season at districts, but did not place. Gordon, third at this year’s AML Championships, made his only prior district appearance in 2023, finishing one place short of advancing. Domico wrestled at districts as a freshman, but not last year. Truchman, who was third earlier this season at the Juniata Valley Invitational, did not place at districts in 2023, his first varsity postseason.

172 Pounds:

(12-person bracket)

Seed: 1st sr. Andrew Wolfanger (25-9) – St. Marys

2nd so. Aiden Bliss (23-7) – Port Allegany

3rd sr. Logan Aughenbaugh (35-6) – Curwensville

4th sr. Jack Smith (14-9) – Brockway

5th jr. Carter Freeland (10-8) – Clearfield

Notes: Wolfanger, Bliss and Aughenbaugh are all state ranked, ninth (second regionally), 19th (fifth regionally), and 20th (sixth regionally), respectively. A two-time regional qualifier, Wolfanger finished third at districts in 2023 (152 pounds) and fourth at 145 pounds the year prior. Wolfanger, who achieved the 100-win milestone this season, won titles at the Panther Winter Classic and the D9WL Championships. He was second at the Hickory Invitational. Bliss advanced to regionals a year ago after a runner-up performance at districts. He is a reigning AML champion. Aughenbaugh is chasing his 100th win this postseason. A three-time regional qualifier, he won the district 152-pound championship in 2022. He was third at 145 pounds in 2021 and at 160 pounds in 2023. Aughenbaugh claimed an Inter-County Conference Tournament championship to start this season. Smith has qualified for regionals the past two seasons, placing fourth at district a year ago at this weight and third the year prior. In 2021, he was one place from qualifying for regionals at 160 pounds. Freeland will look to improve upon his sixth place district finish at 160 pounds a year ago, his first varsity-level postseason.

189 Pounds:

(10-person bracket)

Seed: 1st sr. Carter Chamberlain (26-7) – Clearfield

2nd jr. Easton Belfiore (29-5) – Brookville

3rd jr. Juuso Young (22-9) – Port Allegany

4th sr. Ben Walter (24-10) – Kane

5th jr. Alex Murawski (23-13) – Curwensville

Notes: The top two seeds are state-ranked – Chamberlain ninth (third in Northwest Region) and Belfiore 19th (fourth in the North West Region). Chamberlain is a two-time state qualifier, placing eighth in 2022, but coming up empty in 2023. In 2022, wrestling at 189 pounds, he won districts and was runner-up at regionals. His 2023 postseason included a second at districts and third at regionals at this weight. Chamberlain, competing as a 172-pounder in 2021, qualified for regionals after a second at districts. This season Chamberlain was a runner-up at the Tom Best Tournament and third at the LH Championships. Belfiore is having a bounce-back season. A state qualifier as a freshman, he fell short of advancing past districts last season (172 pounds). His freshman year, Belfiore was a district runner-up and took fourth at regionals as a 172-pounder. He was first at the D9WL tournament. Young is a two-time regional qualifier, finishing fourth at 189 pounds the last two district tournaments. Ranked sixth regionally, he won a title at the Hickory Invitational. Walter made his first high school appearance at districts last year, but did not place. He was a runner-up at the Hickory Invitational and Patrick J. Morales Tournament, with a third at the AML Championships. Murawski has never appeared in a varsity postseason.

215 Pounds:

(11-person bracket)

Seed: 1st sr. Miska Young (32-4) – Port Allegany

2nd sr. Gavyn Ayers (22-4) – Coudersport

3rd jr. Gavin Hannah (31-8) – Brookville

4th sr. Trenton Guiher (24-12) – Curwensville

5th jr. Matt Alston (19-8) – Central Clarion

Notes: Ranked ninth in the state (third regionally), Young has competed at this weight the past two seasons. He qualified for states a year ago after a third at districts and fourth at regionals. In 2022, Young was also third at districts, qualifying for regionals. He took third at this season’s Ultimate Warrior. Hannah, a D9WL champion, wrestled in his first varsity postseason a year ago, qualifying for regionals at this weight after a fourth-place district finish. Ayers has competed as a 215-pounder the last three years, qualifying for regionals the past two. In 2023 he was a district runner-up and the year before fourth. He did not place as a freshman. Ayers, a Mercer VFW and AML champion, enters the tournament 14th in Pennsylvania and fourth in the North West Region. Guiher was one place shy of advancing to regionals at this weight last year. Alston did not place at last year’s districts, his first, as a 172-pounder. This season he was second at the D9WL Championships and Mercer VFW Tournament.

285 Pounds:

(9-person bracket)

Seed: 1st jr. Carson Neely (35-0) – Port Allegany

2nd sr. Josh Beal (32-9) – Central Clarion

3rd fr. Lucas Risser (18-7) – Coudersport

4th sr. Henry Milford (16-10) – Cranberry

5th jr. Nick Bailor (15-15) – Clearfield

Notes: Like last year, Neely, ranked second in the state (first regionally), is entering the district tournament with an undefeated record. In 2023, he finished fourth in Hershey at this weight, having won districts and regionals in the lead-up. So far this season, Neely has won this weight class at the Hickory Invitational, Ultimate Warrior, and AML Championships. Beal made his only postseason appearance two years ago, competing at 285 pounds (he did not place). Ranked fifth in the North West Region, he was second at the D9WL Tournament and third at the Mercer VFW. Risser, in his first high school season, was third at the AML tournament. Milford and Bailor both made their varsity-levelmdistrict debuts last season, neither placing at this weight. Milford won a championship at the Howland Invitational.

Brackets and results can be found here.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.