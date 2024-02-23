Couple Who Overdosed Now Facing Child Endangerment Charges

MUDDY CREEK TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is facing child endangerment charges following an incident where they allegedly overdosed at their home.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to an emergency at 220 Sawyer Road in Muddy Creek Township on the evening of February 20, 2024. Officers were dispatched following a report of an overdose involving two adults.

Upon arrival, the troopers found Jason Allen, 47, and Kari Allen, 40, both of Prospect, PA, unresponsive due to an apparent drug overdose. Their two daughters, ages 17 and 14, were in the couple’s care at the time of the incident. Investigators quickly ascertained that the minors were left unsupervised while their parents were incapacitated.

According to Trooper E. Rensel, the Allens were revived and subsequently charged with two counts each of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The case will be brought before Magisterial District Judge 50-3-01.

Local authorities, along with child welfare services, are ensuring the ongoing safety and well-being of the juveniles.

For further information regarding this case will be released as it becomes available.

