Warden Out at Clarion County Jail

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioner and Prison Board Chair Braxton White confirmed on Thursday to exploreClarion.com that Darren Knox is no longer warden of the Clarion County Jail.

“We’re not in a position to talk about personnel matters, but he was still within the probationary period, and the Board decided to go in a different direction,” White said.

Knox was hired as a warden on October 30, 2023.

He replaced Warden Jeff Hornberger, who retired on September 7, 2023. Deputy Warden Dan Blose filled in for several weeks as interim warden.

The board held an emergency executive session for personnel reasons and decided to change leadership.

“The prison board would be discussing the position at its next meeting on Friday, March 1, at 9:00 a.m.,” White said. “We will have more details about what the future brings. We’re focused on the future and what we can do there. We’ve got a lot of good correction officers and staff over there.”

Once again, Blose will serve as interim warden.

Knox was hired for the warden position at $60,000.00.

