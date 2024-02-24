 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, February 24, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. North wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Showers. High near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 49.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
