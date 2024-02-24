7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, February 24, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. North wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Showers. High near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.