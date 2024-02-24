Carl D. Henry, 90, of Sligo, PA. passed away on Thursday February 22, 2024, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville, PA.

He was born on November 28, 1933, in Sligo, PA.

He was the son of the late Turney P. Henry and the late Hattie (Crispen) Henry.

Carl was a graduate of Sligo High School in 1951.

Carl married Ella Ruth Murray on May 1, 1952. They had 71 years together.

Carl first worked for his father at the family lumber business.

Then he worked for Murphy Coal Co. of Sligo and then retired from Bracken Construction Company of Sligo after 29 years as a truck dispatcher in 1975.

He was a member of the Sligo Methodist Church, the former Sligo Odd Fellows, and the former Lions Club.

He also belonged to the Sligo Sportsmans Club and a group of Fellow’s called “The Snakes” that would play poker once a month and enjoyed each other’s company.

Over the last several years, he played poker twice a week with another group of friends.

He enjoyed watching westerns, different sports on tv, and attending family reunions.

Carl liked feeding the birds and watching the deer in his back yard.

Carl is survived by his wife, Ruth Henry of Sligo, two sons: Randy Henry and his wife Margie of Clarion, and Murray Henry of Erie. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Gregory Henry (June 1975), a sister, Ann Barrett, two brothers, Dean and Paul Henry, and a brother-in-law, William Barrett.

Carl’s family will receive friends from 1 PM to 5 PM on Sunday February 25, 2024, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

Additional viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday February 26, 2024, from 10 AM to 11 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11 AM.

Pastor Larry Piper and Lay Pastor Faye Craig will be officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sligo Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be sent to the Sligo United Methodist Church, 506 Penn St. P.O. Box 127, Sligo, PA. 16255.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

