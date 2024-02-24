Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Best-Ever Banana Bread

This banana bread is amazingly good!

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups sugar



1 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon salt2 large eggs, room temperature2 medium ripe bananas, mashed (1 cup)1/2 cup canola oil1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon buttermilk1 teaspoon vanilla extract1 cup chopped walnuts, optional

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, combine the eggs, bananas, oil, buttermilk, and vanilla; add to the flour mixture, stirring just until combined. If desired, fold in nuts.

2. Pour into a greased or parchment-lined 9×5-in. loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours. Cool in pan for 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

