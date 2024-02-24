 

Dennis K. Paden Sr.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 @ 04:02 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

Dennis K. Paden Sr., 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Meadville Medical Center following a short illness on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Born in Oil City on November 17, 1942, he was the son of the late Paul and Doris Bechtel Paden.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Dennis is survived by Joann Fulmer Paden, his wife of 64 years; three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Huffguthrie.com.


