Indoor and Spring Soccer: A Thriving Tradition at Oil City YMCA

OIL CITY, Pa. – Get ready for a season of indoor and spring soccer at the Oil City YMCA.

The following programs are for soccer enthusiasts to promote physical activity, teamwork, and valuable skills in the minds of young athletes.

Indoor Youth Soccer: Building Skills and Confidence

The YMCA Indoor Youth Soccer program is designed to introduce children to the fundamentals of soccer in a fun and engaging environment. Participants aged 3 to 8th grade are immersed in a six-week program that combines skill-building activities, objective-based games, and live gameplay.

The program is divided into two phases, with the first two weeks dedicated to skill assessment practices. This initial phase helps coaches understand each player’s strengths and areas for improvement. The following four weeks focus on team games, where players apply their newly acquired skills in a supportive and encouraging setting.

The highlight of the program is the concluding week, which features an exciting tournament to determine the indoor soccer champions. For the pre-k and kindergarten groups (3 through 5-year-olds), a specialized developmental program emphasizes skill development tailored to their age and abilities.

The program kicks off on Saturday, March 9th, at the Oil City YMCA Gymnasium. Start times are 9:00 a.m. for pre-k and kindergarten, 10:30 a.m. for 1st through 3rd grade, and noon for 4th through 8th grade.

The cost is $40 for members and $60 for non-members. Register by Friday, March 9th, and enjoy a $5 discount using code GOAL. Click Here To Register.

Spring Soccer: Embracing the Spirit of the Game

With the arrival of warmer weather, the enthusiasm for playing soccer outdoors is on the rise. The YMCA Spring Soccer program is the perfect way for kids between the ages of 3 and 14 (from pre-k through 8th grade) to get involved in the sport in a secure, all-embracing environment. Through this program, children can improve their soccer skills while having fun with their peers.

The season spans six weeks, starting from May 11th and ending on June 15th, provided that the weather permits. The initial three weeks will concentrate on skill and knowledge-building exercises that will prepare the players for the game. The last three weeks will be solely dedicated to games, where teams can exhibit their abilities and sportsmanship.

Teams are carefully crafted by the Youth Director, ensuring a balanced and enjoyable experience for all participants. Each child receives a team t-shirt as a token of their participation and dedication to the sport.

The cost for the Spring Soccer program is $40 for members and $60 for non-members. Registration deadline is May 10th, so be sure to secure your spot early. Click Here To Register.

Whether your child is new to soccer or a seasoned player, the YMCA offers a welcoming and supportive environment for all skill levels. Join us on the field and experience the joy and camaraderie of soccer at the Oil City YMCA.

