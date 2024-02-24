Jacqueline Ranea “Jackie” Himes, 61, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Select Specialty Hospital Alle-Kiski in Natrona Heights after declining health.

Born on July 6, 1962, in Punxsutawney, she was a daughter of the late Jack W. Plyer and Reba D. (Klepfer) Plyer Musser.

Jackie helped with the family business working in the greenhouses during the flower and vegetable season at Musser’s Greenhouse in New Bethlehem and Clarion.

She married Kevin Himes on December 23, 1995, he survives and lives in Clarion, also surviving is a son, Colby Himes of Clarion, her stepfather, Charles Musser of New Bethlehem, a brother Tim Musser and his wife, Jeanette, of Clarion, and a sister, Patti Musser of New Bethlehem.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the Global Methodist Church in Strattanville, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeffrey Foor officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to Jackie’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

