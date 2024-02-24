John H. Brown, 85, of Cochranton passed away Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Family Hospice of Pittsburgh following 12 days at UPMC in Pittsburgh.

Born 1938 to Carl H. Brown and Helen Ross Brown Wilt, John graduated in 1958 from Franklin High School and joined the Navy serving 4 years during peace time.

He worked at the former Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin for 40 years.

He married Bonita L. Dunlap, daughter of Thomas E. Dunlap and Maude Porter Dunlap on September 24, 1966 in Franklin.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Bonita, daughter, Michele Spanos and husband, John and their sons: Thomas and Zachary and wife, Jenna Rankin and their daughter, Nora Jane. He is survived by son, John and his wife, Dannielle and their daughter, Abigail and son, Jack. He is also survived by his sister, Joan and her husband, Joe LeHocky. He is also survived by his half-brother, Ted Wilt and wife, Maida. Also surviving are brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws: Lanny and Georgia Rodgers, Patti Jones, Dixie McEntire, Terry Cyr and Rick and Sidney Kay Sutley; in addition to many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Friends may call Sunday 2-6 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Graveside services with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin will be conducted Monday at 1 PM at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in John’s name to either: Family Hospice of Pittsburgh, Shriner’s Hospital of Erie, or to the Utica Volunteer Fire Department.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

