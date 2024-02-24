John Matthew Sprohar, 80, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away in his home on February 15th, surrounded by his family.

John was born, raised, and spent much of his life in Pennsylvania.

He was born in Sewickley on March 20, 1943, and grew up in Aliquippa and Cherrytree.

Some of his fondest memories were of the Pennsylvania woods.

He worked on the family farm alongside his mother and father: Naomi Ruth and John Felix, his four brothers: Richard, Daniel, David, and Frank, and three sisters: Cynthia (Stone), Roberta (Sexton), and Rebecca (Jarmon).

As the eldest son, he guided and supported his siblings.

He attended St. Titus Catholic Church and graduated from Titusville High School in 1961.

Always the hard worker, he took a job at a glass factory in Pittsburgh to pay for school there, studying to be a draftsman.

After graduating from Western Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, he decided to postpone getting a job as a draftsman and joined the US Air Force.

While stationed in Great Falls, Montana, he met his bride-to-be, Patricia Anne Murphy. The two were wed in September of 1966, and had five children together: Christine (Parker), Matthew, Kathryn (Nellis), Michael, and Joseph.

John always put his family first. He sacrificed much and worked hard to make sure needs and wants were met.

He did any job that was needed from working as a notary, driving a van for special needs children, and being a salesman.

He could sell just about anything.

He did use his draftsman’s skills over the years, working on the Alaskan Pipeline, at United Refining in Warren, PA, and as an engineering contractor in Louisville, KY.

Eventually, his road took him into retirement, and he moved to Idaho.

He enjoyed spending time with his ten grandchildren: Rachael (Nellis) Beard, Michael Nellis, Beth and Jenny Parker, Alazia and Zarean Sprohar, Jocelyn and Gavin Jeffries, and Patrick and Emily Sprohar- and one great-granddaughter, Genevieve Beard.

He delighted in them.

He is survived by his wife and all his siblings, except Rebecca.

To share a memory about John, please visit this website.

