Karl H. Shreffler, 75, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 22, 2024 at Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights.

He was born in Monroe Twp, Clarion County on June 23, 1948 to the late Ronald and Hilda (Johnson) Shreffler.

Karl served in the US Army.

He was a machinist for Joy Manufacturing for 43 years.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.

He became an avid golfer and loved the game.

He also enjoyed camping and many trips with his boys.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Franklin and served as an officer.

Karl was a hunter and had lots of stories about hunting with his sons and his extended family.

When his boys were in Cub Scouts he was an assistant for Webelos.

Karl loved his family very much.

Karl is survived by his wife Eunice Shreffler; his children Kevin Alan Shreffler, Timothy Lee (Angela Weir) Shreffler, Danielle Dee (Todd) Guarnieri and Shannan (John) Stoops. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition, his brothers are: R. Dean and wife Judy, Allen and wife Gail, Mart and wife Jeanette and Ken and wife Sheree.

Karl was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Priscilla that passed in infancy.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 8pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory Inc: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

An additional visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church: 699 Golf Course Rd. Kossuth, PA 16331.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00am with Rev. Shawn Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow in the Fern Trinity E.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church: 699 Golf Course Rd. Kossuth, PA 16331.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

