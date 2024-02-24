Kenneth A. Bickel

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my dad, Ken Bickel, passed away on February 20th, 2024, with family by his bedside.

Ken was born on April 9th, 1935, to David and Ecce “Margaret” (Stover} Bickel in Fertigs, PA.

He was the youngest of 7 children.

He was always a hard worker.

He would help anyone that had a project for him.

Believe me, we all kept him busy!

It’s been said many times, “That man can fix anything!”

At the age of 14 he started playing music, mainly guitar, in bands in the Oil City, PA area.

When he turned 16, he had saved enough to buy his first car.

He met my mom when they were in 7th grade and started dating. Shirley (Manson) and Ken graduated from Cranberry HS, Class of 1953. Thet got married on June 14th, 1954. They were married for 66 years before she passed away in June of 2020.

Ken owned his own Underground Construction Company, Bickel Contractors, until he retired at 62.

He was a very active person until his health started failing about 12 years ago.

He coached his sons from MYAA Little League through Millcreek American Legion and finally he sponsored a Glenwood League Team for many years, Bickel Construction. He coached them on to win 3 Glenwood League Championships.

He played in several bands all his life.

He was a self-taught musician that couldn’t read sheet music but knew how to play by hearing it.

He played guitar, banjo, ukulele, fiddle and even played the organ for fun.

Another love of his was hunting, fishing, and playing cards especially at his family camp in Marienville, PA.

He enjoyed hunting elk out west with his brother and friends.

In his later years he enjoyed golfing in a couple of leagues as well as playing in a horseshoe league.

Please remember him as that active, fun-loving guy.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley, his brothers and sisters, Norman, Jerome, Sis, Peg, Janet and Doris, and a granddaughter, Jennifer Szalabawka. Also, his many good friends.

He is survived by his 5 children, Cheryl Boyce (David Czerwinski), Tom Bickel (Denise), Tim Bickel (Paula), Carol Spinelli (Joe), and Cindy Bickel. He has 9 grandchildren, Ken (Sarah) Bickel, Nicole Nelson, Ryan Bickel (Tara), Dan (Jesse),

Bickel, Keith Szalabawka (Janie Pruitt), Tony Spinelli, Kimberley Miller (John), Danielle Dance, Gina Spinelli (Mike Cavallo). There are 7 great grandchildren and one on the way in September. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, and some good friends.

He will be missed by all!

There will be no calling hours and the burial was held at the convenience of the family.

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. handled arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice or to Aseracare, 12664 U.S. HWY 19, Unit lA, Waterford, PA 16441.

A special Thank You to Kristen, Darla, and Sandy for taking such great, loving care of our Dad.

Rest in Peace Dad! We love you!

