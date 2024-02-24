Local Man Allegedly Steals Gasoline from PennDOT Vehicle

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged with theft after a police investigation revealed he reportedly stole gasoline from a PennDOT vehicle.

Court records show Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Tevon Paul Minich, of Rimersburg, on February 20, 2024, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint filed on February 20, the theft occurred on a gravel pull-off near Shannon Tipple Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County, sometime between 11:00 a.m. on September 24, 2023, and 10:00 a.m. on September 25, 2023.

The complaint notes that Tevon Minich went underneath a parked and unoccupied PennDOT vehicle, drilled into the gas tank, damaged the gas tank, and stole the gas.

PSP Clarion Trooper Brandon Hoffman spoke with a PennDOT employee who said he works with this specific vehicle, registered to PennDOT. It is parked in a gravel pull-off near a scrap metal business from time to time. On or about September 25, one of the other PennDOT workers picked the vehicle up. When he went out to a job, the employee noticed the vehicle was out of gas. So, he filled it up with gas and continued. However, he noticed the vehicle just ran out of gas again very quickly and knew that something was wrong, according to the complaint.

The employee took the vehicle to one of PennDOT’s sheds and put it up a the machine, where they noticed a drill hole in the gas tank, the complaint states.

While on the scene, Trooper Hoffman spoke with a witness to the incident who related he saw the entire incident occur. The witness explained he was taking scrap metal to a business next to where the PennDOT vehicle was located, the complaint indicates.

“I know who did this because I watched him do it,” the witness told police.

The suspect was identified as Tevon Minich, according to the complaint.

The witness stated that he saw Minich near the scene with his car parked next to the PennDOT vehicle. The witness said he wanted to see if Minich needed help, to which he said, “No, he was alright.” The witness then watched as Minich went underneath the PennDOT vehicle and drilled into the gas tank. He then used two containers to catch the gasoline, the complaint indicates.

The witness thought the vehicle belonged to Minich, so he thought nothing of it; however, once he found out it was a PennDOT vehicle, he contacted police, the complaint states.

Trooper Hoffman attempted to make contact with Minich, but was unsuccessful in the attempts, the complaint indicates.

The following charges were filed against Minich on February 20:

Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for March 18, at 9:45 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding.

