Military Veterans Enrolled in VEAP Might be Eligible for Unused Benefit Refund

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Post-Vietnam War military veterans who did not use all their Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP) benefits might be entitled to a refund of up to $2,700.00, according to Clarion County Director of Veteran Affairs Rodney L. Sherman.

(PHOTO: Clarion County Director of Veteran Affairs Rodney L. Sherman.)

VEAP was a voluntary, contributory educational assistance program available to members who entered the military for the first time between January 1, 1977, and June 30, 1985. The program was closed to new enrollments on June 30, 1985, when a new program was implemented.

Sherman said the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs has determined approximately 96,000 veterans may be eligible for a refund of their unused VEAP contributions totaling up to $2,700.00. Still, the VA only has about 25 percent of their contact information.

Veterans generally have ten years from their discharge date to use their education benefits. Some ineligible veterans still have unused contributions and are entitled to a refund.

Veterans potentially eligible for a refund would have entered active duty between January 1, 1977, and June 30, 1985; contributed to VEAP while on active duty and before April 1, 1987; not used all their contributions; not been dishonorably discharged; completed 24 months of continuous service; or have been discharged early under certain circumstances.

If you are unsure whether you are eligible for a refund or participated in VEAP, call the Education Call Center at 1-888-GIBILL-1 (1-888-442 4551) between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Veterans who believe they are entitled to a VEAP refund can contact Sherman at 814-226-4000, Extension 2601, to set an appointment to file a claim for the refund.

