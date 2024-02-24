Season of Inspiration: ARCA Celebrating Founding Vision of Dr. Arthur Steffee

FOXBURG, Pa. — Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ 2024 “Season of Inspiration” celebrates the founding vision of ARCA President Dr. Arthur Steffee and all those who—for 18 years—have come together to create a community that treasures the pristine splendor of the Allegheny-Clarion River valley in Foxburg and the glorious music and art that reflects that beauty.

Dr. Arthur Steffee, a retired orthopedic surgeon, purchased the Fox Mansion, now known as RiverStone Farm in 1999. Dr. Steffee and his wife, Patricia, put a great deal of time and effort into the restoration of the property, as well as the growth of the arts in the surrounding community.

In 2012, the former Fox Mansion at RiverStone Farm in Foxburg was opened to the general public for the first time since the summer of 2008.

Dr. Steffee and his wife endowed the town of Foxburg with a number of buildings that house cultural and economic enterprises including Lincoln Hall, The Allegheny Grille, Foxburg Inn, Foxburg Wine Cellars, Foxburg Pizza and Country Store, and the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop. These enterprises are a large part of what has made Foxburg into the destination that it is today.

ARCA extended thanks to its audience, contributing members, major donors, Board members, and Red Brick Gallery Cooperative Artists in a press release issued recently.

Without their generous support and devoted patronage, this would not have been possible, the release states.

“ARCA has been successful as a rural arts initiative because it acknowledges what unites us—a shared intent to honor that which ennobles the human spirit,” Executive Director John Soroka said. “ARCA is more than an audience—we are neighbors, friends, and family who have found in ARCA a cultural refuge in this more and more chaotic world. Like the river that runs through the beautiful Allegheny-Clarion River valley, patrons have been renewed and uplifted by ARCA concerts and Red Brick Gallery exhibits. The arts offer a kind of healing. When the spirit is uplifted and renewed, the mind and body respond.”

“We invite the public to experience our 2024 season on the beautiful Allegheny River in Foxburg where one can uniquely look up from a stirring work of art in the Red Brick Gallery and gaze out the window at the river and the beauty of a summer sunset… and, after a moving performance by brilliantly talented musicians, leave Lincoln Hall and breathe the fresh air while gazing at the moon over the valley,” said Program and Marketing Director Katherine Soroka said. “That is the inspiration factor one experiences by ascending ARCA concerts and RBG exhibits. The arts affirm not what divides us but what brings us together, and this season has been created to inspire the spirit in each of us. Together we can build the arts in our community as a legacy for the future.”

ARCA 2024 Season Artists

The transformative power of the arts is at the heart of Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ 2024 season, presenting brilliant, world class performers and visual artists, distinguished by their vision and inspiration.

Three classical internationally acclaimed pianists are featured in the 2024 season. A mission to inspire has defined the career of world-renowned pianist Barbara Nissman, “one of the last pianists in the grand Romantic tradition of Liszt, Rachmaninoff, and Rubenstein.”

Nissman debuts on Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. in Lincoln Hall.

She has written that “music is the most direct path to the hearts of the people and necessary for the nurturing of the human spirit.”

Music is Nissman’s ministry. She also will delight with her program commentary, given her lifelong work as an educator, including a BBC television series with her program, “Franz Liszt, The Elvis of the Piano.”

Raise a glass of champagne with us as ARCA celebrates the 90th Birthday of Dr. Arthur Steffee, ARCA founder and president, in a concert on Sunday, August 18, at 2 p.m. of “breathtaking virtuosity” by Kenny Broberg, top international prize winner in the Tchaikovsky, Van Cliburn & American Pianists competitions.

Stunning Russian American pianist Svetlana Smolina in a Thanksgiving week concert on Sunday, November 24, at 2 p.m. will mesmerize as she did when performing with orchestras and in recitals worldwide with “dazzling effects… [she] brought the audience close to frenzy.”

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo as world-acclaimed Dave Wickerham will perform the only Wurlitzer concert of 2024 on Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m., prior to a year-long hiatus during ARCA’s Wurlitzer Organ Restoration Project–with some musical salsa, arrangements of organ favorites, and his famous improvisations in the second half. Look for an announcement this spring about how you can contribute to preserving the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer for future generations.

With laughter as the best medicine, this year’s outdoor Bluegrass Mini-fest at scenic Riverstone Estate on Sunday, August 4, beginning at 5 p.m., features the blazing virtuosity and comedy of The David Mayfield Parade hailed as “a dynamic combination of music and comedy worthy of a traveling vaudeville act” (Boston Globe) with charismatic David’s vocals and “massively skilled picking” and his band of blazing virtuosos.

The Mini-fest will be opened by the young, refreshingly talented western Pennsylvania family band, Echo Valley… after the return of the Membership pig-roast picnic in the H-Barn, thanks to the generosity of Riverstone’s new owners!

Opening the bluegrass season on Sunday, April 7, at 4 p.m., is the national touring band, The Special Consensus, “one of the best-respected outfits in bluegrass history,” with a contemporary sound that has made their music a modern classic and STILL HOT after four decades, winning the 2023 IBMA Collaborative Recording of the Year and their vocalist-guitarist Greg Black receiving 2023 IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year.

Grand Ole Opry star and 10-time IBMA award winner, song-writer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Becky Buller and her band, on Sunday, June 2, at 7 p.m., will take us on a journey on the contemporary side of the bluegrass family tree with powerful storytelling and lighthearted virtuosity to “give you an escape from reality for a little while” so you’re “lost in the music” and “refreshed” and “able to go out… and share hope and healing.”

If one of the musical genres is your favorite, you’re encouraged to experience the expressive power of celebrated artists in another category. Bridging the genres “From ROCK to BACH’, the spectacular genre-smashing, crossover trio with a classical flair and rock-star charisma, TAKE3, returns by enthusiastic popular acclaim on Sunday, November 10, at 2 p.m., with world-class artistry, thrilling virtuosity, and tender, poignant sensitivity.

For the first time, ARCA is presenting a Legendary Gospel Hall of Fame Group with 35 albums, The Nelons, on Sunday, October 13, at 3 p.m., which will bring their blend of gospel, a cappella, hymns, Americana, folk, and inspirational music to bridge the generational gap and encourage with “the message of hope shared from their hearts, warmed by the love of family you feel from the stage, and inspired by the beauty, purity, and majesty of each lyric they sing.” Reserve or buy tickets early. This concert is expected to sell out.

Soul music, true to its name, connects to your soul and spirit—and Soul, Gospel, Blues, and R&B are the heart of all popular music. For its popular music-loving audience, ARCA presents four evenings of extraordinary vocalists and premiere instrumentalists. Opening the season on Saturday, February 17, was a Valentine’s Cabaret with vocalist Lisa Bleil, John Burgh, and Benny Benack Jr. performing some of the greatest love songs of all time.

Back by popular demand is Chantal Joseph, Best R&B Performer of 2021, in “An Evening of R&B/Soul” on Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Summer Solstice on Saturday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m., with a “New Orleans R&B Party” with The Colbys, a piano-driven New Orleans style R&B band, steeped in swing, gospel, and blues, led by GRAMMY, Emmy, and Ace Award winner John Colby with versatile singer Bev Rohlehr, a combination of Aretha Franklin, Ruth Brown, and Ella Fitzgerald.

On Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 PM, on the eve of the Foxburg Fall Festival, dance at the back of Lincoln Hall to “Incredible Instrumentalists” and the best cover band in the region – InTRANSIT Band with vocalist, Will Manker, “The Crooner”, which the audience loved and danced to all night in 2022 at the outdoor concert at Riverstone Estate.

In its 2024 season, the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop pays tribute to the joy of artists making things together including The Weaving Studio from the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts and the Art & Poetry Group Collaboration fostered by poet Philip Terman to create what the Greeks called “ekphrasis,” craving a work of art.

RBG Artistic Director and western PA landscape painter Jason Floyd Lewis is joined by wood artist Mark DeWalt to open the season. In her exhibit with landscape artist DP Warner, long-time RBG Cooperative Artist Cheri Anderton-Yarnell relates the inspiration for her pottery to the sounds and sights of rural northwestern PA, reflecting her “concern for our planet and fellow earthlings as a celebration of earth & [her] spiritual path.”

The Red Brick Gallery’s “Mothers and Daughters” exhibit honors the legacy of a hundred years of artwork by women artists in the family of ARCA Board member and RBG Cooperative Artist, Karen Mortland. The exhibit opening follows the concert on Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. in Lincoln Hall, featuring a century of All-Americana piano music performed by Four-Time World Champion Old-Time Piano Player, Adam Swanson, who “can make a piano knit a pair of socks”, as per legendary Ragtime pianist Johnny Maddox.

The Red Brick Gallery Annual Holiday Art Show & Exhibit closes the season, featuring handmade one-of-a-kind artisan Christmas gifts created by RBG Cooperative Artists.

Be sure to buy early or reserve ARCA’s holiday concerts.

The ever-popular Carnival of Souls’ St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, there are two magnificent Christmas concerts. On Sunday, December 8, at 2 p.m., the majestic sounds of the Philadelphia Brass, hailed as “dazzling” and “one of the gems of Philadelphia’s cultural life” and on Sunday, December 15, at 7 p.m., the young, award-winning New York City a cappella, vocal-quintet Highline Vocal Jazz, whose contagious joy will lift your holiday spirits & warm your hearts. These concerts are expected to sell out.

On the Monday following their Lincoln Hall concert, ARCA will continue its Educational ArtReach partnership program, bringing Highline Vocal Jazz into the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Schools to delight and educate students in grades K through 12 in workshops, assembly concerts and an after-school masterclass working with Jr. and Sr. High chorus students of choral director, Jennifer Powell Lowrey.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or may be reserved by calling 724-659-3153 to pay by cash or check at the door.

For more information, call 724-659-3153, info@alleghenyriverstone.org.

To get ticket discounts and receive special membership benefits, including attending the Membership pig-roast picnic at Riverstone estate on Sunday, August 4, before the outdoor Bluegrass Mini-fest (rain or shine), patrons may become a Member by going to the website and clicking on “Become a Member” on the right side of the menu bar, www.alleghenyriverstone.org.

Except for the August outdoor concert at RiverStone Estate, all concerts are held in Lincoln Hall, located at 42 South Palmer Street, Foxburg, PA 10036.

Riverstone Estate is located at 527 Foxview Road in Foxburg.

Lincoln Hall has access and parking for people with disabilities. Call to arrange.

