Southern Clarion County Police on the Hunt for Skills Machine Break-In Suspects

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — The Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department is requesting public assistance in their investigation of an early Friday morning break-in targeting a skills machine.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. on February 23, 2024, two individuals — a male with tattoos covering his full left arm and a female — were reported to have coordinated an unlawful entry into a skills machine in New Bethlehem Borough.

Officer Waclav, who is in charge of the case, urges anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident to step forward.

Community members can contact Officer Waclav at the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department via the non-emergency line at 814-275-1180. The department emphasizes that even the smallest piece of information could be crucial to the investigation and encourages the public to come forward with any relevant details.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

