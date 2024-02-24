 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Southern Clarion County Police on the Hunt for Skills Machine Break-In Suspects

Saturday, February 24, 2024 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — The Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department is requesting public assistance in their investigation of an early Friday morning break-in targeting a skills machine.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. on February 23, 2024, two individuals — a male with tattoos covering his full left arm and a female — were reported to have coordinated an unlawful entry into a skills machine in New Bethlehem Borough.

Officer Waclav, who is in charge of the case, urges anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident to step forward.

Community members can contact Officer Waclav at the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department via the non-emergency line at 814-275-1180. The department emphasizes that even the smallest piece of information could be crucial to the investigation and encourages the public to come forward with any relevant details.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.