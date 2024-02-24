SPONSORED: Knee Osteoarthritis – Make it a ‘Wear and Repair’ Process Rather than ‘Wear and Tear’
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Barrett, Medical Director of Regen Rx explains knee osteoarthritis and the current research regarding the use of platelet-rich plasma and other innovative evidence-based non-invasive regenerative medical device procedures in patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA).
The first thing he explained is that the most important thing to understand is that knee osteoarthritis is much more than just the loss of cartilage. “The loss of cartilage is more the result of arthritis rather than the disease itself.” Osteoarthritis is not simply a passive, mechanical loss of cartilage in a joint. It is an inflammatory, complex, pathologic, and biologically active process involving many degenerating structures, toxic enzymes, and the generation and release of damaging chemicals that can cause knee pain besides the effects of the thinning or loss of cartilage. He stated “The cartilage loss is a complication of the toxic inflammatory cellular environment. If we can reduce or eliminate the inflammation, we can reduce or eliminate the pain as well as halt or slow the progression of further cartilage loss.”
Dr. Barrett wanted to emphasize an often overlooked issue: “It is common by both the medical providers and patients that once a person shows x-rays with “arthritis” or “degenerative changes” that ANY pain in that knee is coming from arthritis. That is not true. Almost any of the same soft-tissue pain-generating tissues in the knee that cause pain in 25-year-olds can still cause pain at any age. No one would assume knee pain in a 25-year-old is arthritis so they search for other causes. It seems once a person has “arthritis” shown on x-rays that search for other pain generators rarely happens again.”
He added “Many of those pain syndromes typically seen in younger people can happen even more frequently in an arthritic knee with the biomechanical changes stemming from arthritis and degeneration of many soft-tissue structures such as ligaments and tendons. So, for example, there are several painful knee conditions caused by inflammation of one or more of several cushioning fat pads in the knee being pinched and irritated between bones and tendons. These inflamed soft tissues can increase within arthritic knees from loss of joint spaces or bony spurs. If you treat the inflamed fat pads the pain decreases or is eliminated. Many potential pain-generating tissues can be contributing to your condition that can be addressed without a knee replacement. The pain that a patient experiences usually comes from a multitude of factors. We must consider the intraarticular (inside of joint) structures such as exposed bone from cartilage fissures, synovial membrane inflammation, ligaments, and menisci within the knee, as well as the extraarticular (outside of joint) ligaments, joint capsule, tendons, and muscles.”
Some additional things to consider:
- There can be disease or degeneration within the quadriceps or patellar tendons.
- There can be inflamed soft tissues/fat pads along the top and bottom of the kneecap.
- There can be insertional tendon pathology (attachment trigger points) within the gastrocnemius (calf muscle) insertion or hamstrings insertions along the posterior and lateral knee.
- There can be MRI detectable areas of bone edema which are a proven source of pain related to osteoarthritis.
- There can be pain-generating tissue within the patellar retinaculum, the durable, sheet-like soft tissue structure that supports the patella (kneecap).
- Strains or other pathology can be seen in the medial or lateral collateral ligaments.
- Muscular trigger points are often found within the quadriceps muscle on the anterior thigh in 66-75% of patients with knee OA, mostly within the vastus medialis and vastus lateralis components.
He emphasized: “The pain does not come from the thinned cartilage. Cartilage has no nerves to sense pain. The pain comes from the inflammation and abnormal cellular and cytokine migration that a dysfunctional joint creates.”
Conventional treatments include Tylenol, NSAIDs, topically applied patches, physical therapy, and activity modification. If there is an inflammatory component an intraarticular corticosteroid can be injected up to three times a year. The steroid does not signal any healing or tissue regeneration and inhibits this process. Research shows that over time the steroid and the actual anesthetic itself can cause damage to the cartilage (chondrotoxic) making the arthritis progress at a faster rate.
If your enjoyment of life is limited because you are suffering with knee pain from osteoarthritis, their program goals for you at Regen Rx will be to initiate a healing response in the damaged tissues to:
1. Decrease pain and inflammation
2. Improve function
3. Increase range of motion
4. Slow or halt the progression of osteoarthritis
Their non-invasive regenerative medicine procedures also typically result in more immediate reduction of pain by inhibition of multiple pain generating tissues that occur with osteoarthritis.
The use of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) in Knee OA:
Prolotherapy PRP injections can be used in conjunction with their six-session regenerative medicine protocol to address the soft-tissue abnormalities strengthen the supporting structures and eliminate any other pain generators to reduce pain, thus improving function.
PRP in osteoarthritis is primarily used as an intraarticular injection (IA) which means into the joint itself. It then can spread throughout the joint and help heal the lining of the joint, any meniscal or cruciate ligament inflammation, or small defects, and it can bind to the exposed bone to help decrease inflammation where the cartilage is breached. When soft tissue structures are diseased or damaged, they express adhesion molecules on their surface and the PRP will stick to these sites on the tissue to form a matrix for healing. Activated PRP forms tentacle-like structures and these then adhere to the damaged tissue. The PRP then can contract the tentacle-like extensions and pull together damaged tissue fibers to fix the defect.
If you choose to add platelet-rich plasma to your program, the PRP is given and then you will be reassessed in 4-6 weeks. If you are starting to show improvement, you will be given the option of a second intraarticular injection. Often this is not necessary as results are usually very good with one injection, depending on the severity of the arthritis. A third injection is rarely necessary.
Long-term Care of Knee OA:
Dr. Barrett stated “Maintenance with one PRP injection every 12 months is usually sufficient to keep the knee in a healthy biochemical environment to stop, slow, or sometimes reverse the degenerative process once the initial inflammation is addressed and under control. Research has shown that the beneficial environment created by PRP persists for 12 months and PRP injections have superior patient-reported outcomes at periods up to 1 year over hyaluronic acid, corticosteroids, and NSAIDs. The current consensus is to obtain annual PRP injections to maintain your result and try to slow the progression of the disease.”
Although most of the research and recommendations for knee osteoarthritis (OA) and PRP injections are for mild to moderate disease, there is literature supporting that PRP may be useful in severe OA as well. In their practice at Regen Rx, they have treated several patients with severe OA as a bridge to help alleviate pain while patients had to wait many months for surgery. These patients typically did have improvement and stated they felt it was worth it and would do it again.
There is a growing body of evidence that PRP injections can also objectively slow the progression of osteoarthritis and delay the need for knee replacement surgery in more advanced cases.
During the comprehensive evaluation, one of their providers will assess your knee and conduct a thorough diagnostic/therapeutic trial procedure with their devices. Shockwave, for example, can identify pain-generating tissues helping the provider to target treatment. Shockwave and High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) is also able to pulse deep into the bone which can help resolve the inflammation and reduce deeper-rooted bone pain found in arthritis.
The evaluation process at Regen Rx is two appointments about one week apart to allow two complete procedural sessions. This allows them to assess your precise pain-generating areas and the follow-up will give you the chance to discuss the results after the first session and then tailor the second session. Both the patient and their provider will then be better informed on the course of action.
Dr. Barrett said “The type of non-invasive program and PRP recommendations will be made during your second of the two intake visits. Many people have significant relief already and will have familiarity and confidence in these otherwise unknown procedures. They are in a better, more informed position at that point rather than trying to decide with many unknowns. We do not ask patients to commit to long-term programs without allowing us to show them what these devices can do for them and what the treatments consist of.”
The two-session intake for knee pain patients is $350 and may include a musculoskeletal ultrasound if the patient is considering prolotherapy with PRP. If a patient is a candidate and chooses to enroll in the complete six-session program this fee and the two sessions are applied towards the $795 comprehensive program.
These cutting-edge medical devices are within the rapidly evolving field of regenerative medicine and are not covered by commercial insurance or Medicare.
Regen Rx offers multiple non-invasive regenerative medicine procedures and minimally invasive ultrasound-guided PRP injections to help with a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.
