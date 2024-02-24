 

NPRC to Host Virtual Information Session on February 27

Saturday, February 24, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is hosting a virtual Information Session on Tuesday, February 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for anyone who may be thinking about applying to NPRC.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up on NPRC’s website at NPRCEvents.org.

Attendees will learn about the College’s history and mission, receive information and resources regarding tuition rates, and how to pay for college, along with more details about NPRC’s offerings. More than anything, NPRC creates opportunities for those who may have never had the chance to sit in a college classroom before by only requiring a high school diploma or equivalent to apply. NPRC educates, inspires, and serves the region in a way that is unique to its needs.

They are more than a college; they are a second chance, a necessity, and an opportunity where learning and growth never stop.

For more information, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org.

Info Session Spring 2024 (1)


