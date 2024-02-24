State Troopers Probe Forest County Fire; $20,000 in Damage Reported

JENKS TWP, Pa. (EYT) — In the early morning hours of February 23, 2024, a fire of undetermined origin engulfed two sheds in Jenks Township, Forest County, causing significant damage.

Trooper R. Krug of the Pennsylvania State Police was the investigating officer responding to the incident which was reported at 6:11 AM. According to the public information release report, the fire started in a 12×12 shed and quickly spread to an adjacent 12×18 shed, leading to the complete destruction of both structures.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unite arrived at the scene on E Spruce Street in Marienville to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause and origin of the blaze.

Despite the extensive damage, which amounted to an estimated $20,000, authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Additionally, the report notes that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim is listed as a 70-year-old male resident of Marienville.

