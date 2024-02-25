7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, February 25, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 44. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Low around 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night
Rain and snow likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
