Coroner ID’s Body Found Near Allegheny River

Sunday, February 25, 2024 @ 08:02 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

police lineOIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The body of the young man discovered near the Allegheny River in Oil City has been identified.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the remains belong to 23-year-old Michael J. Austin, of Oil City.

Dr. Eric Vey of the Erie County Coroner’s Office will be performing an autopsy at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 26.

Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch reports that two calls for service came in at about 11:00 a.m. on Saturday asking for police assistance. Oil City Police officers were dispatched to an incident in the area of Sage Run near Pumphouse Road, about 200 feet downriver from the Wye Bridge.

A purported photo of the scene was widely circulated via text message and social media on Saturday depicting a young man dressed in navy sweats with white lettering lying on his back in shallow water near the shoreline. His body appeared to be in full rigor mortis with his arms held above him and his hands clasped. His knees were bent, protruding out of the water.

Rigor mortis is the stiffening of the body that begins to occur within a couple of hours after death and fully sets in after about 12 hours. It disappears after 24 to 36 hours. Death investigators use rigor mortis as an indication of the postmortem interval, or the time that has passed between a person’s death and when they are found.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this developing story.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

