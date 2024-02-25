 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Sunday, February 25, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The best side dish for dinner tonight!

Ingredients

2 pounds sweet potatoes or 2 cans (15-3/4 ounces each) sweet potatoes, drained
1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

1. If using fresh sweet potatoes, place in a large saucepan or Dutch oven; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 25-40 minutes or until tender. Drain; cool slightly and peel. Cut into chunks.

2. Preheat oven to 350°. Place sweet potatoes in a 2-qt. baking dish. In a small saucepan, combine butter, syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour over potatoes.

3. Bake, uncovered, 30-40 minutes or until heated through.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


