Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Glazed Sweet Potatoes

The best side dish for dinner tonight!

Ingredients

2 pounds sweet potatoes or 2 cans (15-3/4 ounces each) sweet potatoes, drained

1/4 cup butter, cubed



1/4 cup maple syrup1/4 cup packed brown sugar1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

1. If using fresh sweet potatoes, place in a large saucepan or Dutch oven; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 25-40 minutes or until tender. Drain; cool slightly and peel. Cut into chunks.

2. Preheat oven to 350°. Place sweet potatoes in a 2-qt. baking dish. In a small saucepan, combine butter, syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour over potatoes.

3. Bake, uncovered, 30-40 minutes or until heated through.

