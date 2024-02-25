East Forest High School to Host Blood Drive on March 1

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – East Forest High School is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Friday, March 1.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

Please consider making a donation that can help save lives in the community.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter EastForestHS.

Walk-ins are welcome.

East Forest High School is located at 120 West Birch Street, Marienville, PA.

