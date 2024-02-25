Feds: Man Pleads Guilty to Charges of Interstate Transportation of Money Stolen from Skills Machines

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of the Bronx, New York, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of interstate transportation of stolen money and conspiracy to transport stolen money in interstate commerce, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Roland Jose Pena, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts before United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was advised that, between April 2022 and March 2023, Pena and various others from the New York City area traveled to dozens of stores in Pennsylvania and Virginia and, in a coordinated effort, broke into and stole money from skilled gaming machines located in those stores.

Among the locations victimized by the scheme was a convenience store along Clearfield-Shawville Highway in Clearfield, Pa.

Additional victims include various businesses in Harrisburg, Norristown, and Pittsburgh.

Pena and his conspirators then traveled back to New York with the stolen money. In the plea agreement, Pena agreed that he and his conspirators caused losses of at least $550,000.

Judge Bissoon scheduled sentencing for June 24, 2024. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the Court detained the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The United States Secret Service and the United States Postal Inspection Service, in conjunction with police departments in Pennsylvania and Virginia, conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Pena.

