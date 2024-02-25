Fugitive Wanted for Aggravated Assault Surrenders Following High-Speed Chase, Standoff

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A man wanted on Aggravated Assault charges led police on a high-speed chase through two counties on Friday.

Marienville-based State Police Trooper Gerg attempted to apprehend the suspect, a 54-year-old man from Cowansville, after receiving a bulletin from PSP Kittanning regarding a green jeep associated with a wanted individual for Aggravated Assault. The vehicle, spotted in Marienville, failed to yield to police, initiating a pursuit.

The chase concluded after the suspect engaged in a prolonged standoff with law enforcement, ultimately surrendering. He was detained and taken to Armstrong County Jail on initial charges from PSP Kittanning. Additional charges of DUI, Fleeing and Eluding, and various traffic offenses will be filed at Judge Daniel Miller’s office in Marienville.

The pursuit began around 10:27 p.m. on Friday, February 23, near Park Circle and Walnut Street in Jenks Township, Forest County.

No injuries were reported.

The man’s name will be released upon filing of charges in district court.

