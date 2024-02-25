

James Edward “Punkin” Shick, 77, of Hawthorn, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at his home.

Born on October 27, 1946, in Hawthorn, he was the son of the late George C. and Jessie M. (Dinger) Shick, Sr.

Punkin was a lifelong resident of Hawthorn where he served on the borough counsel for several years.

He worked at Rola Jensen and was well known for his junk and scrap dealing.

He was married on June 12, 1999, to Linda D. (Summerville) Shick and she survives.

They would have celebrated their 25-year anniversary this year.

He is also survived by two daughters, Theresa Wiant of Clarion and Anna Mae Drayer and her husband, Keith of New Bethlehem, two grandchildren, JoAnn Bracken and Catherine Means, five great-grandchildren, and two stepchildren, David Holibaugh of

California, and Michelle Bunch of Cambridge Springs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George C. Shick, Jr. and a stepson, Shawn Holibaugh.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

