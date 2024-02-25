

John E. “Jack” Dugan, Jr., age 86 of DuBois, PA died Friday, February 23, 2024, at Christ the King Manor.

Born on March 15, 1937, in Brockway, PA, he was the son of the late John E. and Cecilia (Baka) Dugan, Sr.

Jack was a 1955 graduate of Brockway High School and a graduate of Williamsport Trade School.

On January 16, 1960, he married Rosemary (Falbo) Dugan. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2017.

He retired from Brockway Glass and Mould as a pattern maker after 43 years of service.

Jack was a past member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church where he served as an usher, and along with his wife, had been a member of the Bereavement Lunch Team. He was also a money counter and a member of the Building & Maintenance, and Cemetery Committees. Jack was a past City of DuBois Councilman, a member of the City Watershed Committee, and a member of the PA Wildlife Habitat. In his earlier years, he was instrumental in DuBois Catholic’s CAPS.

He is survived by his children (John Dugan, III and his wife Shelley of Clarion, PA, and Susan Gelfand and her husband Marc of DuBois, PA), four grandchildren (Josh Manning and his wife Krista, Cory Manning and his wife Carlee, John Dugan IV and Matthew Dugan), three step-grandchildren (Elliot Gelfand and his wife Jenn Zaffuto, Josh Gelfand and his wife Lindsey and Alex Gelfand and his wife Lisa), nine great-grandchildren, and one brother (Mark Dugan and his wife Jane of Falls Creek, PA).

Jack was preceded in death by one grandson (Kyle Manning), one sister (Catherine Price), and one infant brother (Matt Dugan).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from 10:30 – 11:15 am from the Chapel at Christ the King Manor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 from the Chapel with Father Matias Quimno as celebrant.

Burial will take place in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

