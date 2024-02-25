 

Senior Citizen Swindled Out of $17,400 by Fake Bank Employee

Sunday, February 25, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

EMLENTON, Pa (EYT) — A theft by deception incident is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police after a 69-year-old woman from Emlenton was defrauded of $17,400 in cash.

The crime occurred on February 15, 2024, around 6:18 p.m., according to authorities.

Trooper Reed, from the Franklin Patrol Unit, is the investigating officer handling case. The incident took place in Richland Township, Venango County, along Kahle Lake Road.

The victim was reportedly contacted by an individual who claimed to be an employee of a local bank. The suspect then convinced the victim that she needed to pay $18,000 to remove a scam from her computer.

Police have not yet identified the suspect, and the investigation into the theft is ongoing. The total value of the cash reported stolen is $17,400.00.

The State Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant against such deceptive practices and to verify the identity of individuals claiming to represent financial institutions.


