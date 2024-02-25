All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ray Bailey
Ray Bailey served our country in the United States Army.
Name: William “Ray” Bailey, Sr.
Born: June 23, 1933
Died: February 3, 2024
Hometown: Parker, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Ray also served the community as a devoted Christian. He was of the Baptist faith and spoke in churches as called upon and conducted many funerals of family and friends.
Following his funeral–officiated by his longtime family friend, Pastor Ken Shirey–he was laid to rest in the Callensburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
