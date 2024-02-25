Area Wrestlers Shine at District 9 2A Individual Wrestling Championships

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nobody might have had themselves a bigger District 9 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament this past weekend (Feb. 23-24) than Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick.

With his 4-3 victory over Elijah Brosius of Cranberry in the 127-pound finals, Pisarchick became the 41st four-time District 9 champion. The most recent four-timer prior to Pisarchick was Brookville’s Owen Reinsel in 2022.

Pisarchick’s path to number four in PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium, a place he will soon call home with his commitment to wrestle collegiately for the Golden Eagles, wasn’t necessarily easy.





After pinning Central Clarion’s Grayson Aaron in the quarterfinals (2:38), Pisarchick almost found himself on the receiving end of a fall in the next round, his back exposed by Bryndin Chamberlain of Clearfield. Pisarchick fought back, rebounding to make up a 6-2 deficit, tying the bout and sending it to overtime. In sudden victory, Pisarchick took Chamberlain down, setting up his history making final-round performance.

Pisarchick was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.

“Number four is pretty special. I came in this weekend with a target on my back. This morning [I] warmed up with my brother [Parker] and I was feeling like I’m going to hit something today. I said ‘I’m the best kid in this bracket,’ but there’s always one mistake in the postseason [that can do you in], I got mine out of the way [in the semifinals against Chamberlain]. I’m just ready to get back to Hershey and take what’s mine this year [the state championship],” said Pisarchick.

Following his history making win, Weston got to watch his younger brother, Parker Pisarchick, claim his second consecutive district title with a 6-4 sudden victory decision against Johnsonburg’s Rocco Allegretto.

Regarding his match with Allegretto, Parker reported, “I was a little bit cold going into the match there, got down pretty early. I knew the match wasn’t over so I kept wrestling and didn’t give up and just fought to the end.”

Up till the finals, things had been fairly easy for Parker. He quickly pinned Austing Campbell of Kane in the first round (0:32), then stuck Ridgway’s Austin Young (1:34), following that with an 8-0 major against Colton Bumbarger of Clearfield.

Parker, a junior, admitted to drawing inspiration from his brother, “That’s amazing [both winning district championships]. I couldn’t ask for a better brother, such a great role model, just teaches me a bunch of stuff. I’m going to miss him next year.”

Added Weston, “It’s great to see him [Parker] succeed. I know in the wrestling room, we always have our off days where we’re at each other’s throats, but we push each other to get better, year in, year out. I always have my best friend, my best practice partner, whatever you want to call it, for the rest of my life.”

Not to be overshadowed by the Pisarchicks, however, was the performance turned in by Clearfield. The Bison had three individual champions and will send a district-high 11 wrestlers to next week’s North West Regional Championship.

Clearfield’s Brady Collins, a junior, won his third district champion, turning in a dominating 152-pound final against Johnsonburg’s Avery Bittler – teching the Ram wrestler, 22-6, early in the second period (2:21).

“That is pretty special [the third district championship]. I’m pretty fortunate to be able to go out there and wrestle and compete for my third D9 title, it’s awesome. I knew I was just going to go out there and wrestle and have fun. I got reversed, but it’s whatever, stuff happens when you’re having fun. I’m thankful to win,” relayed Collins.

The Bison’s first event champion came at 121 pounds, sophomore Cash Diehl shutting out Brookville’s Jared Popson, 5-0, in their final.

Diehl’s fellow sophomore, Colton Ryan, got the Bison’s second title of the day two bouts later, beating Logan Powell of Central Clarion in the 133-pound final, 10-4.

Diehl and Ryan are both first-time district champions, having finished third and fourth, respectively, a year ago.

The Bison won the team portion of the tournament, their 234.0 points 48 better than second-place Port Allegany (186.0).

Port Allegany’s effort throughout the season and at this district tournament earned their coach, B.J. Greenman, District 9 Coach of the Year honors.

The Gators had one District 9 Champion, 285-pounder Carson Neely, the junior winning both of his bouts by first period fall enroute to the finals.

Neely continued his streak of first-period pins to claim the championship – dispatching Central Clarion’s Josh Beal in 1:47.

Now a two-time district champion, Neely ran his season-long unbeaten streak to 38-0. He is 74-2 over the past two campaigns.

Like Clearfield, Brookville had three district champions, all juniors – 145-pounder Cole Householder, 189-pounder Easton Belfiore, and 215-pounder Gavn Hannah.

Householder advanced to the 145-pound finals by way of three falls. In the finals, he decisioned St. Marys’ Jaden Wehler, 8-1, to capture his third consecutive district title.

Reported Householder, “It’s pretty awesome [winning a third district title] because there are very few wrestlers who ever hit four and very few from Brookville, so it’s huge. I have a chance next year.”

Belfiore needed a takedown in sudden victory to win the 189-pound final against Carter Chamberlain of Clearfield, 3-1.

“It was intense, a lot of fun [the final round match]. I knew I was going to have to be offensive, stop what he’s good at. I feel like I did pretty good,” Belfiore noted.

Last season Belfiore went 15-14 and failed to advance past districts after a freshman campaign where he went 25-16 and qualified for states.

On his bounce-back year, in which he now has 32-5 record, Belfiore observed, “It feels amazing. I put in a lot of time in the offseason, it’s finally starting to pay off, so it feels great. I’ll just keep going out like I have nothing to lose [at regionals], I feel that’s worked out pretty well [this year].”

The dust had barely settled from Belfiore’s win, when Hannah, undersized at 215 pounds, shut-out Port Allegany’s Miska Young, 5-0, for his title.

“It was physical, a really good match. He beat me at team districts [4-1 in early February]. My mindset was just going in there and scoring points. I feel like I’m on top of the world,” enthused Hannah.

This is the first district championship for both Belfiore and Hannah.

Like Brockway, Cranberry had two champions – freshman Aiden Thompson at 107 pounds and sophomore Dalton Wenner at 114 pounds.

Thompson had three consecutive pins entering the finals, but then needed sudden victory to beat Michael Copello of Ridgeway, 8-6.

Noted Thompson, “It means a lot to me [to win districts] because this is the third year in a row Cranberry has won 107 pounds [each title won by a different wrestler]. It was a great match [against Copello], the kid is really good, I just ended up pulling away with it.”

Wenner also pinned his was into the finals, collecting two on his way to a bout with Ridgway’s Nate Steger. The Berries’ grappler proceeded to beat Steger, 5-0, for his second district crown.

“It’s pretty special [winning districts for a second time]. I’ll just keep going and trying to get more [postseason wins]. I knew the kid [Steger] was pretty solid and I just went out there and tried to score some points,” remarked Wenner.

Kane and St. Marys each had one district titlist, bout seniors – Reece Bechakas at 160 pounds for the Wolves and Andrew Wolfanger at 172 pounds for the Dutch.

Bechakas captured his third straight district championship, reaching the 100-win milestone along the way, with a 15-0 third-period tech fall over Port Allegany’s Mason Gordon.

Commented Bechakas, “It’s nice, it feels good, I’ve worked hard [winning a third straight District 9 title]. He’s a good kid [Gordon], this was my fourth time wrestling him this year. I’m going to keep working hard with my coaches and conditioning mostly [to prepare for the rest of the postseason].

Wolfanger decisioned Aiden Bliss of Port Allegany, 7-4, for his championship.

The North West Regional 2A Tournament takes place this coming weekend at Sharon High School (March 1-2). From there, the top-four placers in each weight class advance to the PIAA Individual Tournament in Hershey.

Regional Qualifiers by School (top-four advance)

Clearfield (11) – 1st (3), 2nd (1), 3rd (3), 4th (4)

Port Allegany (8) – 1st (1), 2nd (3), 3rd (3), 4th (1)

Brockway (6) – 1st (2), 3rd (1), 4th (3)

Cranberry (6) – 1st (2), 2nd (1), 3rd (2), 4th (1)

Brookville (4) – 1st (3), 2nd (1)

St. Marys (4) – 1st (1), 2nd (1), 3rd (1), 4th (1)

Central Claron (3) – 2nd (2), 4th (1)

Curwensville (3) – 3rd (2), 4th (1)

Johnsonburg (2) – 2nd (2)

Ridgway (2) – 2nd (2)

Kane (1) – 1st (1)

Coudersport (1) – 3rd (1)

Sheffield (1) – 4th (1)

Championship Round

107 – Aiden Thompson (Cranberry) dec. Michael Copello (Ridgeway), 8-6 – SV

114 – Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) dec. Nate Steger (Ridgway), 10-4

121 – Cash Diehl (Clearfield) dec. Jared Popson (Brookville), 5-0

127 – Westin Pisarchick (Brockway) dec. Elijah Brosius (Cranberry), 4-3

133 – Colton Ryan (Clearfield) dec. Logan Powell (Central Clarion), 10-4

139 – Parker Pisarchick (Brockway) dec. Rocco Allegretto (Johnsonburg), 6-4 – SV

145 – Cole Householder (Brookville) dec. Jaden Wehler (St. Marys), 8-1

152 – Brady Collins (Clearfield) tech. fall Avery Bittler (Johnsonburg), 22-6 – 2:21

160 – Reece Bechakas (Kane) tech. fall Mason Gordin (Port Allegany), 15-0 – 4:43

172 – Andrew Wolfanger (St. Mays) dec. Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany), 7-4

189 – Easton Belfiore (Brookville) dec. Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield), 3-1 – SV

215 – Gavin Hannah (Brookville) dec. Miska Young (Port Allegany), 5-0

285 – Carson Neely (Port Allegany) pinned Josh Beal (Central Clarion), 1:47

Third-Place

107 – Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) dec. Gage Park (Brockway), 7-4

114 – Ian Fitzsimmons (Port Allegany) dec. Dakota Shugarts (Clearfield), 6-0

121 – Ian O’Shea (Port Allegany) dec. Jayce Walter (St. Marys), 5-1

127 – Aiden Beimel (St. Marys) inj. default Bryndin Chamberlain (Clearfield), 0:03

133 – Colton Ross (Brockway) dec. Alex McLaughlin (Cranberry), 5-1

139 – Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) maj. dec. Colton Bumbarger (Clearfield), 11-3

145 – Ty Aveni (Clearfield) dec. Alden Furgeson (Port Allegany), 4-2

152 – Devyn Fleeger (Cranberry) pinned Dylan Bash (Brockway), 1:25

160 – Will Domico (Clearfield) dec. Jacob Henry (Central Clarion), 7-4

172 – Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville) inj. def. Carter Freeland (Clearfield)

189 – Juuso Young (Port Allegany) pinned Trenton Mead (Sheffield), 4:41

215 – Gavyn Ayers (Coudersport) dec. Trenton Guiher (Curwensville), 3-0

285 – Nick Bailor (Clearfeld) pinned Jonathan Winnings (Brockway), 2:40

Fifth-Place

107 – Xavier Lutz (Clearfield) pinned Beau Stauffer (Port Allegany), 0:26

114 – Gage Singer (Johnsonburg) dec. Caden Burns (Redbank Valley), 7-2

121 – Daniel Evans (Redbank Valley) dec. Kayin Bard (Kane), 7-4

127 – Hayden Holden (Sheffield) dec. Grayson Aaron (Central Clarion), 10-3

133 – Brody Wehler (St. Marys) pinned Chase Kyler (Sheffield), 1:59

139 – Anthony Ceriani (Brookville) dec. Konnor Meyer (St. Marys), 3-1

145 – Daniel DeLong (Cranberry) pinned Tucker Nystrom (Kane), 3:36

152 – Burke Flemming (Brookville) dec. Tristan Dilley (St. Marys), 4-0

160 – Jayce Meyer (St. Marys) dec. Owen Deutschlander (Coudersport), 4-2

172 – Jack Smith (Brockway) inj. def. John Wright (Coudersport)

189 – Madox Decker (Brockway) dec. Ben Walter (Kane), 2-0

215 – Hunter Ressler (Clearfield) maj. dc. Ethan Ott (St. Marys), 13-2

285 – Bryson Tucker (St. Marys) pinned Lucas Risser (Coudersport), 1:33

Team

1. Clearfield – 234pts.

2. Port Allegany – 186pts.

3. St. Marys – 153pts.

4. Cranberry – 140.5pts.

5. Brockway – 134.5pts.

6. Brookville – 131pts.

7. Central Clarion – 80pts.

8. Curwensville – 57.5pts.

9. Kane – 54.5pts.

10. Ridgway – 54.0

11. Johnsonburg – 52pts.

12. Coudersport – 44pts.

13. Sheffield – 39pts.

14. Redbank Valley – 16pts.

15. Oswayo Valley – 4pts.

16. Cameron County – 3pts.



