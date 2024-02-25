CLIENT REVIEW – Two Decades of Cozumel: The López Family Continues to Spice Up Clarion

CLARION, Pa. — The López family, hailing from Jalisco, Mexico, has been bringing a taste of their homeland to the heart of Clarion for nearly two decades.

(Pictured above: Maria López, owner of Cozumel Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.)

Approximately 25 years ago, the family embarked on a journey to the United States with the dream of sharing their culinary traditions. Their aspirations materialized in the form of Cozumel Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, a beloved local establishment that is fast approaching its 20th anniversary.

The family’s culinary venture began with the opening of Puerto Vallarta in Columbus, Ohio, owned by Jesús López, Maria López’s brother. However, it was in 2005 that Maria López achieved her personal goal of opening her own restaurant. Cozumel Mexican Restaurant and Cantina quickly became known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, a reflection of the rich flavors of Jalisco.

Maria’s eldest son, Ignacio, recalls the significant change the restaurant brought to their lives.

“Jesús and my dad (Ignacio Sr.) had us come here and run this restaurant,” he shared. “That was in 2005, and we are still here. It changed our lives when we came here.”

Today, Cozumel is a family affair, with Maria at the helm and her children—sons Ignacio and Cesar, and daughters Silvia and Paula—playing key roles in its operation. Marco, another of Maria’s sons, also contributed to the family business during his high school years.

The family-centered nature of the restaurant is not just a dynamic but a strength, according to Cesar López.

“I would say it makes it easier to talk to each other,” he said. “I feel as if we are more comfortable working with each other, too.”

Maria chose the name Cozumel for its beauty, a sentiment echoed by Cesar: “It is a beautiful city, and my mom just loves the name.”

After experiencing life in a bustling metropolitan area, the family has come to appreciate the tranquility of their smaller town.

“When we were living out in Columbus, we didn’t like the bigger city,” Maria explained. “It is much quieter and safer here. It is very tranquil here.”

As they near the milestone of two decades of service, the López family remains committed to evolution and staying current with the times.

“We want to be innovative and keep up with the times,” Ignacio said. “Whatever the people want, we are going to try to fill their demands.”

Innovation comes in the form of new menu items and updates to the kitchen staff. Maria mentioned the introduction of rice bowls and new drinks, as well as the much-anticipated addition of churros to the menu.

Cozumel has established itself as the go-to location for celebrations ranging from graduations to birthdays, and holidays such as Cinco De Mayo and Day of the Dead.

Located within the Clarion Motel 6 at 24 United Drive, Cozumel Mexican Restaurant and Cantina invites patrons to enjoy their dishes and specials throughout the week, with business hours extending from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Their weekly specials offer a variety of enticing deals, from the Beef or Chicken Chimichanga on Mondays, paired with SD Beer, to the Steak or Chicken Fajitas on Sundays, complemented by a 20-ounce Lime Margarita.

As Cozumel Mexican Restaurant and Cantina nears its 20th anniversary, the López family continues to serve up tradition, innovation, and the flavors of Jalisco, all while embracing the community that has become their second home.

