YMCA: McClellan Promoted to Senior Associate Director

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is pleased to announce the promotion of current Aquatics Director, Jennifer McClellan, to Senior Associate Director.

Jennifer has served as Aquatics Director at the Oil City YMCA for the last eight years. In 2023, she added the Aquatics Department at the Clarion County YMCA to her leadership. She has worked at the YMCA for a total of 14½ years.

She currently is a Certified Pool Operator (CPO), and American Red Cross Instructor. She also possesses a School Bus Driver’s License and a Pesticide Applicator’s License. She has been the Head Swim Coach for the Oil City YMCA River Otters for 10 years and currently manages other aspects of community outreach for the Y including managing aquatics staff for Two-mile at Crosby Beach, facilitating school field trips for Camp Coffman, adventure-based rentals at Camp Coffman, and leading school swims at the Oil City YMCA.

In her new role, Jennifer will continue leading Aquatics at both branches and will add the Wellness and Youth Departments under her leadership in Oil City. This position is the next step in her storied career as a leader in the YMCA, and will provide new opportunities for growth and development.

“This is a well-deserved promotion for Jennifer. She is a strong leader at the YMCA and is ready for increased responsibilities within management. She takes on anything that comes her way and has always demonstrated a passion for developing others. We are excited to begin this next step in her career,” said Jesse Kelley, CEO, of Scenic Rivers YMCA.

Jennifer McClellan will begin her new role on March 1st, 2024.

