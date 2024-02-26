7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, February 26, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Rain before 1pm, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 60. South wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 7pm. Low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
