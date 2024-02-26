BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary Autopsy Points to Drowning in Oil City Death

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Tentative autopsy results of the body found in Oil City on Saturday show drowning to be the cause of death, according to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

(Photo above: The shallow pool in Sage Run where Michael Austin’s body was found.)

The remains of 23-year-old Michael J. Austin, of Oil City, were discovered at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 24. Personnel from the Oil City Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene, according to Police Chief Dave Ragon.

The Pennsylvania State Police’s Forensic Services Unit did not investigate the scene, said Ragon.

Dr. Eric Vey of the Erie County Coroner’s Office performed the autopsy, which was scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. today, said Rugh.

“Toxicology is standard,” she said. “So, we’ll be waiting to see if alcohol or drugs played any part in this.”

Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch reported to exploreVenango.com that two emergency calls came in at about 11:00 a.m. on Saturday asking for assistance in the area of Sage Run near Pumphouse Road, about 200 feet downriver from the Wye Bridge.

Coroner Rugh stated it appeared Austin drowned in the water near where he was found.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this developing story.

