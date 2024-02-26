Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Fingers

Begin marinating your chicken early in the day to make this an easy throw-together dinner!

Ingredients

6 boneless skinless chicken breasts (6 ounces each)

1 egg, lightly beaten



1 cup buttermilk1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder1 cup all-purpose flour1 cup seasoned bread crumbs1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon baking powderOil for fryingMinced fresh parsley, optional

Directions

1. Cut the chicken into 1/2-in. strips; Combine the egg, buttermilk, and garlic powder in a shallow dish; add chicken. Turn to coat.; cover and refrigerate for 2-4 hours.

2. Drain and discard marinade. In another shallow dish, combine the flour, bread crumbs, salt, and baking powder; add chicken. Toss to coat.

3. In a deep cast-iron or electric skillet, heat oil to 375°. Fry the chicken in batches until golden brown on both sides, 4-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.