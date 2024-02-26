 

Driver Falls Asleep Before Slamming Into Rear of Truck on I-80

Monday, February 26, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a man fell asleep before crashing his vehicle into the rear of a truck in Beaver Township last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, a 2023 Nissan Rogue driven by 35-year-old Shevardo O. Davis, of Jamaica, NY, was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20.

Police say Davis fell asleep before he crashed into the rear of a 2020 Volvo Truck Tractor operated by 39-year-old Michael T. Cook, of Boyertown.

Davis’ passenger—31-year-old Nakia Nelom, of Jamaica, NY—was treated by Clarion Hospital EMS for a suspected minor injury.

Davis and Cook were not injured—neither were Davis’ additional passengers, an eight-year-old male, a 10-year-old male, and a one-year-old female, all of Jamaica, NY.

All occupants were using a seatbelt, and the infant was restrained in a child safety seat.

According to police, Davis was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Clarion Hospital EMS, Rustler’s Towing, and Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.


